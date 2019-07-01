  • KPIX 5Watch Now
San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police are seeking a man who tried to rob a bank near Union Square on Saturday afternoon but fled after a teller pushed a silent alarm and told him officers were on the way.

The attempted robbery was reported at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sutter Street.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 50s, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. The teller, a 19-year-old woman, pushed the alarm and told the man that police were coming.

The man then fled from the bank on foot without any cash, and he remained at large as of Monday morning, according to police. A detailed description of him was not immediately available.

