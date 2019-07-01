  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – At least one person was arrested after a fiery multiple-vehicle collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 12:24 a.m. just north of Tully Road. Both directions of the freeway were closed for a short time as San Jose Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire and worked on getting a vehicle out of a ditch.

The suspect arrested was allegedly driving under the influence.

Their identity wasn’t released.

Scene of a fiery crash on Highway 101 near Story Road in San Jose, July 1, 2019. (CBS)

According to the San Jose Fire Department, there were only minor injuries resulting from the crash.

All lanes were reopened around 1 a.m.

