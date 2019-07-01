SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The cash-strapped San Jose Sharks lost fan favorite Joe Pavelski and winger Joonas Donskoi Monday as both players reached free agent agreements with other teams.

Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson said Pavelski — who agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Dallas Stars — would “always be part of the San Jose Sharks family.”

“Joe led by example, not only as a player but as a person, and the impact he has had on this franchise and his teammates will be felt for years to come,” Wilson said in a prepared statement. “Under a cap system, these extremely difficult separations are a reality and, unfortunately, we could not find common ground on dollars and term to keep Joe in San Jose.”

Donskoi, who set a career high last year with 37 points, agreed to a $15.6 million, four-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose lost the ability to keep both players when they signed defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year, $92 million deal last month.

Pavelski led Western Conference finals qualifier San Jose with 38 goals in 75 regular-season games while adding 26 assists for 64 points. The 34-year-old also led the Sharks with 12 power play goals.

He is second in San Jose franchise history with 355 goals while ranking third in points (761) and assists (406) during his 13 NHL seasons with the Sharks.

Pavelski has been captain the past four years when the Sharks won six playoff series for their most successful four-year run in franchise history.

“Like many other players around the NHL, Joe has earned the right to become a free agent,” Wilson said. “We respect his decision and want to thank Joe, his wife Sarah and son, Nate, for 13 wonderful seasons. They will always be part of the San Jose Sharks family.”