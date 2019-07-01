  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Fire, House fire, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS) – A two-alarm fire displaced a man and his dog at a residence in Vallejo late Monday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire at 24 Tuolumne St. was reported at 11:45 a.m. and a neighbor was injured while breaking down a fence and helping the man and his dog out of the house before firefighters arrived, Vallejo fire spokesman Kevin Brown said.

At least a quarter of the house was in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was controlled around 12:05 p.m. but the home was a total loss, Brown said.

The man’s family arrived and will provide housing for the man.  Firefighters from Crockett and American Canyon provided mutual aid during the fire, according to Brown.

