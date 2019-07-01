VALLEJO (CBS) – A two-alarm fire displaced a man and his dog at a residence in Vallejo late Monday morning, a fire department spokesman said.
The fire at 24 Tuolumne St. was reported at 11:45 a.m. and a neighbor was injured while breaking down a fence and helping the man and his dog out of the house before firefighters arrived, Vallejo fire spokesman Kevin Brown said.
At least a quarter of the house was in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was controlled around 12:05 p.m. but the home was a total loss, Brown said.
The man’s family arrived and will provide housing for the man. Firefighters from Crockett and American Canyon provided mutual aid during the fire, according to Brown.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.