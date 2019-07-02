Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the Bay Area, communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July with parades, picnics and fireworks shows. Here’a rundown:
PARADES
- Danville 9 a.m. Parade will be in downtown Danville
- Pleasant Hill Parade starts at Cleaveland Rd and Gregory Lane
- Aptos 10 a.m. “World Shortest” Parade in Aptos Village Park
- Novato 10 a.m. Old Town district features the largest assemblage of restored military vehicles in the Bay Area
- Clayton 10 a.m. Parade will be on Oak Street.
- Martinez 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Martinez
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill
- San Mateo 10 a.m. Parade begins at Lexington Ave
- Sausalito 10 a.m. Parade starts at downtown Sausalito
- Redwood City 10 a.m. Parade starts at Brewster Ave and Winslow St. Pre-parade run at 8 a.m.
- Concord 10 a.m. Parade starts at Mt. Daiblo High School, 2450 Grant St. Pre-parade 5k run at 8 a.m.
- Monterey 10 a.m. Parade starts at Alvarado St and Calle Principal
- Novato 10 a.m. Parade starts at Grant and Reichert Aves
- Alameda 10 a.m. Parade starts at Lincoln Ave and Park St.
- Fremont 10 a.m. Parade starts at Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Blvd.
- Cupertino 10 a.m. Parade starts at Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd.
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Parade along Texas Street to Union Street
- Kenwood 10:30 a.m. Kenwood Plaza Park on Warm Springs Road
- Corte Madera 10:30 a.m. Parade starts at Redwood High School
- Hercules 10:45 a.m. Parade starts at Redwood and Sequoia Sts.
- Calistoga 11 a.m. Parade starts in downtown
- Antioch 11 a.m. Parade starts in downtown
- Piedmont 11 a.m. Parade starts at Highland Ave and Park Way
- Foster City 11:05 a.m. Parade starts at Leo Ryan Park
- Half Moon Bay Noon Parade starts at Main St.
FIREWORKS
- Antioch Fireworks at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m.
- American Canyon Fireworks at sundown
- Benicia Fireworks begin around 9:00pm at the foot of First Street.
- Berkeley Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. off the end of the Berkeley Pier.
- Calistoga Fireworks will start at sundown at the Napa County Fairgrounds
- Concord Fireworks will start at sundown at Mt. Diablo High School
- Cloverdale Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School football field.
- Cupertino Fireworks Show can be seen at Sedgwick Elementary, Miller Avenue (between Bollinger & Disney) and Creekside Park at sunset
- Foster City Fireworks at sundown at Leo Ryan Park
- Heraldsburg Fireworks at dark at Healdsburg High School football field
- Livermore Red, White & Boom 4th of July Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Moraga Fireworks show at Moraga Commons Park at 9:30 p.m.
- Morgan Hill Fireworks show at sundown in downtown
- Mountain View Fireworks with SF Symphony begins at 8 p.m.
- Napa Fireworks at Veteran’s Park at about 9:30 p.m.
- Petaluma Fireworks show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at sundown
- Redwood City Fireworks at the Port at approximately 9:30 p.m.
- Richmond Fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. at Marina Bay Park
- Rohnert Park 7:30pm at Sonoma State’s Weill Hall and Lawn followed by “the largest fireworks display in Sonoma County”
- San Francisco Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the waterfront
- San Jose Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Discovery Meadow
- San Pablo Fireworks at dusk at El Portal Soccer Field
- San Rafael Fireworks at Marin County Fair over the lagoon at about 9:30 p.m.
- Santa Clara Fireworks at Central Park at 9:30 p.m.
- Santa Clara Fireworks at California’s Great America above Flight Deck at 9:45 p.m.
- Santa Rosa Fireworks at Sonoma County Fairgrounds at sunset
- Sausalito Fireworks display over Richardson Bay at sunset
- Scotts Valley Fireworks display at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, at 9:20 p.m.
- Sebastopol The gates open at Analy High School at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6:00 p.m., and fireworks will go off at dusk
- Sonoma Skies at dusk above General Vallejo’s field
- Suisun City Fireworks show over the waterfront at sun down