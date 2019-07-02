Filed Under:Fireworks, July 4th, Parade, San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the Bay Area, communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July with parades, picnics and fireworks shows. Here’a rundown:

PARADES

  • Danville 9 a.m. Parade will be in downtown Danville
  • Pleasant Hill Parade starts at Cleaveland Rd and Gregory Lane
  • Aptos 10 a.m. “World Shortest” Parade in Aptos Village Park
  • Novato 10 a.m. Old Town district features the largest assemblage of restored military vehicles in the Bay Area
  • Clayton 10 a.m. Parade will be on Oak Street.
  • Martinez 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Martinez
  • Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill
  • San Mateo 10 a.m. Parade begins at Lexington Ave
  • Sausalito 10 a.m. Parade starts at downtown Sausalito
  • Redwood City 10 a.m. Parade starts at Brewster Ave and Winslow St. Pre-parade run at 8 a.m.
  • Concord 10 a.m. Parade starts at Mt. Daiblo High School, 2450 Grant St. Pre-parade 5k run at 8 a.m.
  • Monterey 10 a.m. Parade starts at Alvarado St and Calle Principal
  • Novato 10 a.m. Parade starts at Grant and Reichert Aves
  • Alameda 10 a.m. Parade starts at Lincoln Ave and Park St.
  • Fremont 10 a.m. Parade starts at Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Blvd.
  • Cupertino 10 a.m. Parade starts at Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd.
  • Fairfield 10 a.m. Parade along Texas Street to Union Street
  • Kenwood 10:30 a.m. Kenwood Plaza Park on Warm Springs Road
  • Corte Madera 10:30 a.m. Parade starts at Redwood High School
  • Hercules 10:45 a.m. Parade starts at Redwood and Sequoia Sts.
  • Calistoga 11 a.m. Parade starts in downtown
  • Antioch 11 a.m. Parade starts in downtown
  • Piedmont 11 a.m. Parade starts at Highland Ave and Park Way
  • Foster City 11:05 a.m. Parade starts at Leo Ryan Park
  • Half Moon Bay Noon Parade starts at Main St.

FIREWORKS

  • Antioch Fireworks at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m.
  • American Canyon Fireworks at sundown
  • Benicia Fireworks begin around 9:00pm at the foot of First Street.
  • Berkeley Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. off the end of the Berkeley Pier.
  • Calistoga Fireworks will start at sundown at the Napa County Fairgrounds
  • Concord Fireworks will start at sundown at Mt. Diablo High School
  • Cloverdale Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School football field.
  • Cupertino Fireworks Show can be seen at Sedgwick Elementary, Miller Avenue (between Bollinger & Disney) and Creekside Park at sunset
  • Foster City Fireworks at sundown at Leo Ryan Park
  • Heraldsburg Fireworks at dark at Healdsburg High School football field
  • Livermore Red, White & Boom 4th of July Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • Moraga Fireworks show at Moraga Commons Park at 9:30 p.m.
  • Morgan Hill Fireworks show at sundown in downtown
  • Mountain View Fireworks with SF Symphony begins at 8 p.m.
  • Napa Fireworks at Veteran’s Park at about 9:30 p.m.
  • Petaluma Fireworks show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
  • Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at sundown
  • Redwood City Fireworks at the Port at approximately 9:30 p.m.
  • Richmond Fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. at Marina Bay Park
  • Rohnert Park 7:30pm at Sonoma State’s Weill Hall and Lawn followed by “the largest fireworks display in Sonoma County”
  • San Francisco Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the waterfront
  • San Jose Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Discovery Meadow
  • San Pablo Fireworks at dusk at El Portal Soccer Field
  • San Rafael Fireworks at Marin County Fair over the lagoon at about 9:30 p.m.
  • Santa Clara Fireworks at Central Park at 9:30 p.m.
  • Santa Clara Fireworks at California’s Great America above Flight Deck at 9:45 p.m.
  • Santa Rosa Fireworks at Sonoma County Fairgrounds at sunset
  • Sausalito Fireworks display over Richardson Bay at sunset
  • Scotts Valley Fireworks display at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, at 9:20 p.m.
  • Sebastopol The gates open at Analy High School at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6:00 p.m., and fireworks will go off at dusk
  • Sonoma Skies at dusk above General Vallejo’s field
  • Suisun City Fireworks show over the waterfront at sun down
