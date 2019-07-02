REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A police chase involving a DUI suspect in Redwood City ended in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on Seaport Boulevard near Highway 101. The CHP told KPIX 5 that police started chasing a Toyota Camry on Highway 101 for speeding and quickly changing lanes when the vehicle went over the highway center median and collided head-on with a Prius.
The suspect in the chased suffered serious injuries and was taken away from the scene on a stretcher. The victim in the other vehicle was also taken to an ambulance with minor injuries.
The wrong-way driver is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.
Seaport Boulevard between Blomquist Road and Veterans Boulevard is currently closed, police said. All traffic is being diverted onto Highway 101. There is no estimated time of reopening the roadway.