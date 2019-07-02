FREMONT (CBS SF) — A June brush fire in the Fremont hills that forced 30 residents from their homes was allegedly ignited by a flare fired off during a domestic dispute, authorities revealed Tuesday.
Fire crews responded about 10 p.m. on June 23 to the fire in the hills east of Mission Boulevard near Nichols Road, which threatened about a dozen residences and structures but was confined to vegetation.
Investigators said witness statements and evidence collected at the scene have led them to believe the fire was a result of an argument between a man and woman that led the woman to fire a flare from a pellet gun that missed its target and set vegetation ablaze behind Belvoir Springs in the 36900 block of Mission Boulevard.
The suspect, identified as Christina Haller, fled into the hills, police said. The pellet gun was recovered at the scene.
A warrant for Haller was issued June 24 and she has been arrested by Mountain View police. She was scheduled for her first court appearance on counts of corporal injury to a person she was in a prior dating relationship with, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully causing a fire this week.
Police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at (510) 790-6900 or email TMacdonald@fremont.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 888-777 or online at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.