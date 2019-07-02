SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Reports of a shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno has prompted a massive police response and the closure of a BART station Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was happening at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. BART said the San Bruno station was closed, with trains not passing through the station. There was no southbound service south of the San Bruno station, including to San Francisco International Airport. A shuttle train was running between SFO and Millbrae station, BART said.

BART passengers told to off board in South San Francisco due to situation in San Bruno. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/tmLZLlplAz — Tim Fang (@fangtj) July 2, 2019

A witness who is a shop owner at the mall said KPIX 5 heard about eight shots and saw at least two gunshot victims on the second floor of the mall, along with three people in handcuffs. Police have not confirmed the witness information.

Police urged people to stay out of the Tanforan Mall area. No further information was immediately available.

(San Bruno, CA) Shooting in San Bruno Mall —Police are searching the area near the mall. It is unconfirmed which direction the suspect fled. watch footage and look for updates here. https://t.co/cxrbC1DpGN #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/FknlqfkQfe — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) July 2, 2019

This is a breaking news update. More information will be posted as it comes in.