SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — Police in Santa Clara said Tuesday there was a dramatic increase in car break-ins in the first five months of the year compared to the same time last year.

Authorities also say that thieves are using new technology to tell them which cars to break into.

“It’s a little devastating,” said Anthony Vu, whose car was broken into less than a year ago. “It’s such a common crime that it’s become almost expected when you park somewhere, which is not the way you want to feel.”

According to Santa Clara police, car burglaries increased 121.2% in the first five months of 2019. Police said that thieves are hitting large parking lots near freeways and expressways because they make quick escape routes.

In addition, police said the criminals drive at high rates of speed to get away because they know law enforcement won’t pursue them.

Natalie Cifuentes works at the Mercado retail center. She says she has seen vehicles in the parking lot with shattered windows caused by car burglars.

The shopping strip is a hot spot for thieves, according to police.

“Nothing’s safe. I mean the best thing is your trunk, but even then you just never know,” Vu said.

Police said thieves are also now using apps and bluetooth technology that can tell them if there’s a lapto in a car.

They’re warning business owners and their customers to avoid leaving property in cars. Police said the education has helped decrease the amount of car break-ins.

They also said several recent arrests of high-profile car thieves have cut the crime in half in Santa Clara.

“I don’t leave anything in my car, literally if they broke into my car all they would have is shattered glass, I take everything with me,” said Vu. “It sucks that I can’t feel safe in my own neighborhood.”