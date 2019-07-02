SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Four masked burglars staged a stunning smash-and-grab robbery of a San Rafael jewelry store, cleaning out glass display cases in a matter of minutes before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of loot — a brazen act captured on surveillance video.
San Rafael police released videotape late Monday of the robbery that occurred at Villa Jewelers on Fourth Street at 3:20 a.m. on June 23rd.
Investigators said the suspects entered the store and used force to attempt to break the jewelry cases. The suspects took several items from the store and fled the area in what was described as a gold Mercedes.
The suspects are wearing ski masks and could not be identified from the video, but they were described by the person who called the police department as four black males, two of which were wearing a hoodie type of sweatshirt.
Investigators said the manner in which this crime was committed matches several other crimes from other jewelry stores in the Bay Area.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415.485.3000. SRPD has access to interpreters if necessary and you may remain anonymous. You may also leave information on our website http://www.srpd.org/tips.