



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF / CNN) — Andy Rubin, a former Google executive who created the Android operating system, has been accused of cheating his wife out of millions of dollars, according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday.

In the suit, Rubin’s estranged wife, Rie Hirabaru Rubin, alleges that she was forced to sign a premarital agreement just two weeks before giving birth to their child and three days before they were married. Rubin allegedly conspired to “coerce and fraudulently induce” his wife to sign the agreement.

BuzzFeed was the first to report on the content of the unsealed documents.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, is being brought to annul the premarital agreement. It accuses Rubin and his former lawyer of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy and professional negligence.

Rie Rubin is seeking a divorce from her husband in a separate court case.

“This is a family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement,” Andy Rubin’s attorney said in a statement. “It is full of false claims and we look forward to telling our side of the story.”

Rubin left Google in 2014. Prior to leaving, the company reportedly investigated him for an inappropriate relationship. In October, The New York Times reported that Rubin received a $90 million exit package when he left Google. An employee with whom Rubin had allegedly been having an affair accused him of coercing her into performing oral sex in a hotel room in 2013, according to the Times. The article said a Google investigation found her claim to be credible and then-CEO Larry Page allegedly asked Rubin to resign. Rubin denied the allegations.

The lawsuit doesn’t mention the exact amount Google paid Rubin, but it says he “concealed his income” from his wife. Court documents estimate that his net worth is at least $350 million.

