TOMALES BAY (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two teens whose boat was in danger of sinking in Tomales Bay Tuesday evening.

Members of a local yacht club informed Coast Guard Sector San Francisco around 6 p.m. that seven sailboats with two people aboard each one were in distress because of strong winds, and three sailboats were capsized, according to the Coast Guard.

Two 47-foot motor lifeboat crews from Bodega Bay, the Marin County Fire Department, Inverness Volunteer Fire Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter Henry 1 responded.

One sailboat was taking on water when the Coast Guard arrived. The rescue crew deployed a swimmer who brought the two teen sailors from the sailboat to the motor lifeboats. The teens and their sailboat were then transferred to the Inverness Fire Department’s boat and taken ashore, Coast Guard officials said.

The yacht club’s safety vessel brought the other 12 sailors to shore. All of the sailors were wearing wetsuits, life jackets and helmets and there were no reports of medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.

The wetsuits prevented hypothermia in the water, with temperatures in the low 50s, and the sailors were equipped with the proper rescue equipment, Petty Office 2nd Class Bryan Thurman of the Bodega Bay station said.

