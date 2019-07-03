SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a pug that injured a child at a grocery store in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood last month.
A 3-year-old San Francisco boy was entering the Trader Joe’s store at 3 Masonic Ave. around 9 a.m. on June 19 when a light-colored pug with black spots made an unprovoked lunge at him and bit his hand, according to police.
The child’s guardian alerted the store manager, who made an announcement over the loudspeakers. The dog’s owner absconded with the dog without providing any identification information or vaccination records, police said Wednesday.
The child is currently undergoing a regimen of rabies vaccinations.
Police have released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Police Department’s Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit at (415) 553-9182 or a 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. People can calso text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.