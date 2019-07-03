



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont arrested two people suspected of robbing an AT&T store after they fled from officers Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday evening, a patrolling officer looking for a stolen vehicle observed three male subjects running through a parking lot in the area of the Fremont Hub holding what appeared to be computers and phones. The three men got into a vehicle driven by a woman and drove out of the parking lot.

The officer advised police dispatch and additional officers — including several detectives working to curb auto burglaries — responded to the area. Police dispatch immediately confirmed receiving a 911 call reporting that the AT&T store in the area had just been robbed.

The officer attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, but the driver initially refused to yield. She eventually stopped the vehicle near eastbound Mowry Avenue at Fremont Boulevard, but the three men exited the car and fled the scene, running northbound on Fremont Boulevard.

The female driver, identified as 22-year-old Richmond resident Tiana Cook, was taken into custody. All of the property stolen from the AT&T store was recovered from the vehicle.

Police set up a large perimeter to search for the outstanding suspect in the area of Bell Common near where the suspects were last seen. At 10:47 p.m., officers found 21-year-old Demareia Duncan hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of Bell Common.

A police K-9 was used to help take Duncan into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a K-9 bite.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. the perimeter was taken down. The two additional male suspects were not located. Detectives are actively pursuing leads in the case to identify those two men.

The two suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail on robbery charges. Duncan additionally faces charges of vandalism/defacing property, obstructing/resisting arrest and probation violation.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court July 5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fremont police investigators at 510-790-6900. The police department also accepts anonymous tips via text at 888-777 prefaced by Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to or via the web.