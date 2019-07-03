



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two out of four people suspected of involvement in a robbery at an AT&T store in Fremont were arrested Tuesday night, police said.

Demareia Duncan, 21, was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest, and violating probation. The other suspect in custody, Tiana Cook, 22, of Richmond, was booked into the Fremont Police Department’s detention center on suspicion of robbery, according to police.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, a Fremont police sergeant was patrolling the Fremont Hub shopping area when he saw three men carrying what looked like computers and phones. The men got into a vehicle driven by a woman and left the parking lot, according to police.

The sergeant informed other officers and dispatchers, who confirmed that the AT&T store had just been robbed. He went after the suspicious car and ordered it to stop, but the driver would not yield, police said.

Eventually, the driver relented and came to a stop in the eastbound Mowry Avenue turn pocket for northbound Fremont Boulevard. Then, three men got out and ran north on Fremont Boulevard, police said.

Cook, the driver, was taken into custody while police surrounded the area to search for the remaining suspects. At 10:47 p.m., a search team located Duncan hiding in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of Bell Common, according to police.

A police dog bit Duncan as he was being taken into custody. He was brought to a hospital for treatment and then booked into jail. All of the stolen electronics were returned to the store, police said, and both Duncan and Cook were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police investigators at (510) 790-6900.

