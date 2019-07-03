Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and multiple lanes are blocked following a multiple-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 6:22 a.m. just south of Tennyson Road. At least four lanes are blocked as of 6:50 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening and the Alameda County Coroner is enroute to the scene.
No further information is immediately available.
