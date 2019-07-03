Filed Under:Crash, Fatal crash, Hayward, Interstate 880

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and multiple lanes are blocked following a multiple-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 6:22 a.m. just south of Tennyson Road. At least four lanes are blocked as of 6:50 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening and the Alameda County Coroner is enroute to the scene.

No further information is immediately available.

Chopper 5 over the scene of a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 880 near Tennyson Road in Hayward, July 3, 2019. (CBS)

