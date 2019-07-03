



SAN BRUNO (KPIX 5) — Wary workers at the Shops at Tanforan returned to the San Bruno mall Wednesday morning, less than a day after a terrifying shootout that left two teens hospitalized in serious condition.

The mall opened up at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and was fairly quiet in the first few hours of business. The people who work at Tanforan — including the proprietor of a business who saw one of the shooting victims go down in front of his store — were still shaken following the frightening incident.

“Seeing the whole thing and seeing people running and the guy dropping right in front of the store, it was pretty crazy,” said Ark Stein, who owns Timeworks Watch & Jewelry Repair.

Stein said the area in front of his repair shop turned into a crime scene with one of the victims getting shot right in front of his store.

“I feel pretty safe today, because the person would be pretty crazy to come here knowing that the police department is right there, explained Stein. I’m just moving forward. It seems like it’s part of our life right now.”

Other workers who weren’t at Tanforan during the shooting, said they want police and security to be more present. Wednesday morning, it seemed like police were the only people walking through the mall.

“Everybody is pretty shaken up. And they weren’t able to get to their cars until almost 8 o’clock,” said Shawn Talavera, who works in the optical department at Sears. “Now I’m going to be definitely more on the lookout of any suspicious activity. It’s very unnerving.”

“Still worried but, you know, still vigilant,” said BJ’s employee Rob Dela Vega.

Police tell KPIX the two victims — two teen boys — remain at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Both are now listed in serious condition, an improvement for one of them who was in critical condition Tuesday.

We've received a lot of questions regarding the condition of the victims from the Tanforan shooting and we apologize that we did not include that information in our last release. Both victims are dealing with serious injuries but are fully expected to survive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) July 3, 2019

Police said one victim was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the abdomen.

Police believe the two shooters took off on BART. That is why investigators are continuing review surveillance video from the transit system. Authorities believe the shooters got on at the San Bruno station, possibly exiting at 12th Street in Oakland.

Police are reminding the public that this was targeted and not a random event. Another update is expected from authorities in the next 48 to 72 hours.