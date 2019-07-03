Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A large vegetation fire near the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreational Area in San Joaquin County has burned over 350 acres, Cal Fire said on Wednesday.
Dubbed the Hollow Fire, the blaze was first reported around 3 p.m. off West Corral Hollow Road, southwest of Tracy.
The fire was under 100 acres and 30 percent contained around 4 p.m., but at 5 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire ballooned to over 350 acres and was only 20 percent contained, with terrain causing firefighters difficulties.
Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department are working on containing the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates.