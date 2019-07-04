BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County deputy shot a suspect in multiple assaults including ones on peace officers Thursday night in Bodega Bay, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to the Bodega Harbor subdivision. Sheriff’s dispatchers had received reports that a man was assaulting people near Swan and Heron Drives.
Peace officers arrived to find that multiple people needed urgent medical aid.
The officers also learned that the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle. Witnesses told the officers that the man was in the 21000 block of Pelican Loop.
That was where the man assaulted the peace officers before a deputy shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect and victims were taken to hospitals. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release their conditions.
Sheriff’s officials are asking people to avoid the area.
