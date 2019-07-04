  • KPIX 5On Air

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – A car smashed into a light pole at a Dublin intersection early Thursday morning, killing the driver and the sole passenger, Dublin police said.

The two men in the car died in the crash, which happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fallon Road and Antone Way, according to Dublin police Captain Nate Schmidt.

Fallon Road is closed at Antone Way and police expect it to be closed until around 11:30 a.m. as police investigate the crash, Schmidt said.

The police captain said motorists should use Tassajara Road as a detour.

