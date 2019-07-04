



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and dozens of aftershocks shook much of Southern California Thursday morning, heavily damaging the town Ridgecrest, according to the USGS and officials .

The quake struck near the town of Ridgecrest about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles. Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden told CNN that at least five fires have erupted in the town and other buildings have been damaged.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Emergency crews are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Fire Department says it is sending search and rescue teams to the town of 28,000 people.

There have been at least 25 major aftershocks, according to USGS research geophysicist William Yeck.

U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones told reporters there had been a 4.2. magnitude foreshock before the 6.4 quake. She added that the state’s new ShakeAlert app system failed to send notifications to users.

For continuing coverage of the earthquake, visit CBS Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol was checking local roadways after there were numerous reports of rockslides.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling the temblor. The USGS reported that as many as 21 million people may have felt the quake.

Diane Ruggiero, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Ridgecrest in Ridgecrest, told CNN’s Paul Vercammen that the hotel has significant damage.

“The chandeliers are still swinging,” she said five minutes after the quake hit. “The floor rippled.”

Trona, an unincorporated community in San Bernadino County, “sustained varying degrees of damage” but no injuries have been reported, according to San Bernadino County Fire’s verified Twitter account.

The department reported “minor cracks (in buildings); broken water mains; power lines down; rock slides on certain roads” in northwestern communities in the county.

Los Angeles International Airport said no damage was reported on runways. “Operations remain normal,” it tweeted.

EARTHQUAKE IN LOS ANGELES! Has Kawhi Leonard made his decision? cc: @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/bjDwxsV1mN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2019

Pretty significant #earthquake here in Southern California – 6.4, strongest in years. Rocked the house, stuff fell, but no real damage, except to my wife's, sister-in-law's and dog's psyches. They are SHOOK, but OK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 4, 2019

Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue EMT at Fort Irwin said the quake happened as she was getting ready for a July 4th party.

“I was just in the living room getting everything ready, we start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, ‘They’re going to fall.’

“My sister was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I’m out of breath.”

“Everyone’s OK.”

Our Earthquake detector works great pic.twitter.com/3uMb9oLCWt — elan gale (@theyearofelan) July 4, 2019

#earthquake We are aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in SoCal PLEASE do NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous questions Please do not call for questions — LAFD (@LAFD) July 4, 2019

Me realising it was an earthquake and not my dog shaking the bed. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/WrB6uSJTmH — Brandon_G59 (@nachaslibres14) July 4, 2019

There were reports of heavily damage in Ridgecrest including a roof collapse at a WalMart. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

© Copyright 2019 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. AP and CNN contributed to this report.