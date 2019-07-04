VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A man was stabbed to death in Vallejo in the early minutes of Independence Day and officers are investigating, police said Thursday.
Officers got a call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a stabbing near the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and B.W. Williams Drive, according to police.
When the officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed in the intersection. The driver had stab wounds, police said. Medics took him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The officers found evidence indicating that the stabbing took place in the 300 block of Mini Drive, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Rose at (707) 651-7146.
