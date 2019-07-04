SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As the Bay Area gears up for the Fourth of July holiday Thursday, San Francisco fire officials are encouraging people who plan on visiting the city to see fireworks to stay away from Treasure Island.

Because of construction on the island, parking and viewing from the island’s west side is extremely limited, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

Instead, visitors are encouraged to watch fireworks from the Port of San Francisco and San Francisco waterfront, along The Embarcadero.

The free public fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from barges near Pier 39 and Aquatic Park.

Large crowds are expected. Visitors are being encouraged to dress warm and take public transportation to the event.

Fire officials are also reminding San Franciscans that fireworks in the city are illegal and that they should report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who sees someone lighting illegal fireworks and is able to provide a description of the suspect can call (415) 553-0123 to report it. If the caller feels that their life or property is in immediate danger, they should call 911, fire officials said.

Every year, hospitals treat more than 12,000 cases of fireworks-related injuries nationwide, with half of the cases involving children.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.