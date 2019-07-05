Filed Under:Aftershocks, Earthquake, Los Angeles, USGS


LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Searles Valley early Friday morning, one of a swarm of hundreds of aftershocks in the wake of Thursday’s massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake in the same area.

The 5.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:07 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. It was felt across the Southland, but there were no reports of damage, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

RELATED: USGS Earthquake Preparedness Items

It struck 9.9 miles west of Searles Valley at a depth of 4.4 miles.

Searles Valley is located in Kern County near the Mojave Desert, about 160 miles northeast of L.A.

For continuing coverage on the SoCal earthquakes, go to CBS Los Angeles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s