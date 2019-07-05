Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Searles Valley early Friday morning, one of a swarm of hundreds of aftershocks in the wake of Thursday’s massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake in the same area.
The 5.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:07 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. It was felt across the Southland, but there were no reports of damage, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
It struck 9.9 miles west of Searles Valley at a depth of 4.4 miles.
Searles Valley is located in Kern County near the Mojave Desert, about 160 miles northeast of L.A.
