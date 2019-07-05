  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) – No injuries were reported after a sedan crashed into a Starbucks coffee shop in San Lorenzo early Friday, leaving the building with major damage.

The car’s occupants had left the scene when fire crews arrived about 1 a.m. to the scene, at Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, according to a Twitter post by Alameda County Fire Department.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

