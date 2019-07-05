SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 62-year-old bicyclist died Friday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said.
Officers responded at 12:47 p.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the area of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive.
When officers arrived they found the bicyclist lying in the road.
He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The victim was riding on Curtner Avenue when a white Ford traveling west on Curtner hit him.
Police said the driver of the Ford drove away from the scene. The victim is the 24th fatal collision victim of 2019.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.
