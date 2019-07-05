DALY CITY (CBS SF) – A Daly City senior care facility owes 48 of its workers more than $639,000 because the state found it committed wage theft, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Wednesday.

An investigation by the Labor Commissioner’s Office into complaints last year from an injured worker substantiated claims that Amore Retirement Living lacked workers’ compensation insurance.

Investigators later also found the facility was underpaying employees, among other labor law violations, a Department of Industrial Relations spokesperson said.

The 53-bed facility, owned by the Krysella Trismeo Corporation, had failed to provide employee injury coverage since 2013 and had not compensated 48 workers for overtime or allowed meal breaks for a 28-month period ending in October 2017, according to the Labor Commissioner’s Office.

The citations against Amore Retirement Living name both the care home’s licensee Krysella Trismeo Corporation and its chief executive officer, Sheryll Miranda-Sunga, as jointly liable.

“This residential care facility required its workers to be available around the clock but didn’t pay them a just day’s wages,” California Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a news release. “In industries where employees are expected to work overtime or on call, California law requires that they be paid for all hours worked. Anything less is wage theft.”

The new owner of the Krysella Trismeo Corporation referred requests for comments to the former owner, who she said was out of the country.

