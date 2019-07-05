SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Two families had much to be thankful for Friday morning as they surveyed the damage from a fire Thursday night that came breathtakingly close to burning their homes.

The houses in San Jose are separated by a row of about eight juniper trees which caught fire after kids spent the evening setting off fireworks nearby.

A Thursday-night Snapchat video showed an empty Gatorade bottle on the street in front of one of the homes with a large fireworks charge perched on the top. Once lit, the explosion did not travel vertically; instead the bottle tipped over, and the sparks jetted toward the trees but, before hitting them, it shot up into the air.

While the video does not show the trees catching fire, it appears to be one explanation.

“When [juniper trees] get going they’re like roman candles,” said San Jose fire captain Peter Caponio. “I mean they’re very dry and the fire shoots right through ‘em.”

The wall of fire between the two homes raged on at around 11 p.m. Thursday but the San Jose Fire Department was able to get to the scene quickly and prevent damage to the homes. At one house, a car was badly burned and the driveway scorched but both properties and the people in them were unhurt.

“They’re very nice people, very nice people,” said Rosa Williams, who lives in the neighborhood. “To see that happen is awful.”

Today, the street near the homes was littered with debris left over from fireworks. Witnesses to the fire reported seeing kids in the area playing with fireworks before the fire started.

Despite the fact that the department is still investigating the cause of the fire, captain Caponio took the opportunity to remind people, “Enjoy your fireworks at the ballpark and the professional organizations becuse they’re erratic, they’re dangerous.”

Since June 1, the department has received 1,765 reports of illegal fireworks.