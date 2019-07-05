Comments
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a crash Thursday at a motocross track near Brentwood in Contra Costa County.
On Thursday at 12:23 p.m., the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash at the Diablo MX Ranch at 50 Camino Diablo and located an injured motorcyclist on the track.
The motorcyclist suffered possible arm, femur and internal injuries and was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in Walnut Creek.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.