Fatal crash, Motorcycle Accident, Motorcycle Crash, Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died early Friday after colliding with a truck, according to Pittsburg police.

The wreck happened about 6:20 a.m. when the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on W. Leland Road. The truck was traveling northbound on Southwood Drive and turning onto W. Leland when it collided with the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and authorities have not released the person’s name.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. Authorities said that drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

Pittsburg police are investigating the collision.

