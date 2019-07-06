



TRONA (CBS/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a section of Southern California that saw significant damage after Friday night’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.



The declaration provides immediate state assistance to San Bernardino County, citing conditions of “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property” in the county due to the earthquake.

State highway officials shut a 30-mile section of State Route 178 between Ridgecrest — the area hit by two major temblors as many days — and the town of Trona southwest of Death Valley.

Photos posted on Twitter by the state highway department shows numerous cracks in the road.

A spokesman for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services says crews were still assessing damages to water lines, gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.

In the light of day, Kern County officials can finally take stock of the damage in Trona, hard-hit by Friday night’s quake.

County fire and police have been going street by street to assess the damage. Kern County fire officials told CBS LA’s Randy Paige that they were very concerned about the structural integrity of ta church located on 6th Street.

Houses throughout the town were strewn with books, fallen televisions and broken glass, but most concerning is the structural damage and cracks that can be seen in foundations.

“I was inside the house, and it started shaking,” Randy Witcher said. “I was in my lounge chair, and it started shaking and it continued.”

Witcher said his son urged him to leave, but as they got to the front door the shaking was so intense they could no longer stand.

Kern County fire chief David Witt said Saturday there were no major building collapses but some structures could be weakened from the back-to-back quakes.

Damage assessments will be pouring in throughout the day.

Seismologists said there’s a very good chance the region could get more 5 magnitude aftershocks. There is a 1 in 20 chance the region could get a bigger earthquake.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said there have been more than a thousand aftershocks since a 6.4 magnitude quake rattled the same region on Independence Day. That tremor is now considered a foreshock to the much larger quake Friday night.

