



RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Legendary Brazilian singer, guitarist and composer Joao Gilberto, who is considered one of the fathers of the Bossa Nova genre, has died.

His death was confirmed by his children on Saturday. Gilberto was 88 years old.

So far, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Gilberto’s music spanned 6 decades and he collaborated with such jazz greats as Herbie Mann, Stan Gets and Gilberto Gil.

His last studio album, ‘João Voz E Violão’ was released in 2000.

At 72, Gilberto performed two shows at San Francisco’s Masonic Hall in 2004 as part of the SF Jazz Festival.

According to SF Chronicle pop culture Critic James Sullivan, the bossa nova master was “infuriated” with sound quality of the first set, but the next show was “impeccable, as it had to be.”

“With this performer, even the faintest reverberations — the creak of the guitar’s wood in his lap, the squeal of his fingers as they glide across the strings — are part of the reward. All we need to do is listen.”