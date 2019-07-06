Comments
GILROY (CBS SF) – Gilroy police were looking for two suspects in an armed robbery Saturday morning at a jewelry store in the 200 block of East Tenth Street.
Witnesses allege two armed African American men entered the store just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and stole an unknown amount of jewelry before fleeing.
Police officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 408-846-0350.
