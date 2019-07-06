SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMBest of San Francisco Pride
    01:35 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Gilroy, Gilroy News, Jewelry Store

GILROY (CBS SF) – Gilroy police were looking for two suspects in an armed robbery Saturday morning at a jewelry store in the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

Witnesses allege two armed African American men entered the store just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and stole an unknown amount of jewelry before fleeing.

Police officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 408-846-0350.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s