SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Friday and killed a bicyclist.

Anthony Trusso, 35, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Friday at 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive.

Responding officers located the bicyclist in the roadway.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was riding on Curtner Avenue when a white Ford traveling west struck the victim and then fled the scene without stopping.

Officers were able to identify Trusso as the suspect, and he and the vehicle were located at his residence in San Jose.

Police said the death marked the 24th collision victim fatality of 2019.

