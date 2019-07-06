



SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police on Saturday arrested one of two teens suspected of firing gunshots during a shootout that injured two people on Tuesday at The Shops at Tanforan.

After serving search warrants at two San Francisco homes on Saturday morning police arrested a 16-year-old, whose name was not released, in connection with the shooting.

Police also released photos and identified a second shooting suspect still at-large, Deandre Lejon Gantt, 18, of San Francisco.

Although officials have not revealed what sparked the mall shootout between two groups, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini described the argument as “minor” during a press conference Saturday.

Two teenage boys were injured in the shooting, which erupted between the two groups at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the mall at 1150 El Camino Real. One person from each group began shooting at each other, and both fled the area before officers arrived.

When police arrived, they found one victim shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg, and they were both hospitalized. The boys, who belonged to the two groups, were not being completely cooperative with investigators, Barberini said Saturday.

Hundreds of mall-goers were evacuated from the building after the shooting while law enforcement and SWAT teams searched the area for suspects.

On Saturday, while serving search warrants at two homes in San Francisco, police also arrested a 15-year-old San Francisco boy, suspected of acting in concert with the 16-year-old shooting suspect, Barberini said.

The two juvenile suspects were booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy.

The investigation is still active, police said. Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Information can be left anonymously.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed