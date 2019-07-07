SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters late Sunday afternoon are battling a two-alarm fire that is burning two houses on Old Rodgers Ranch Court in Pleasant Hill, firefighters said on social media.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at one house, and since then a second large two-story house on this court about two blocks west of Taylor Boulevard is also burning.

The fire is about a block south of the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center historical site.

No other details are immediately available.

