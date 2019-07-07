PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Contra Costa firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire that is burning two homes in Pleasant Hill, officials said Sunday.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at one house before spreading to a second large two-story house on the court. One firefighter suffered minor injuries to his leg fighting the blaze.

Two homes are on fire in Pleasant Hill. One firefighter hurt, minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/bg5mRxbu3Y — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) July 8, 2019

Marc Croke, a neighbor in the area, told KPIX 5 that he saw the smoke and turned around the corner to see the flames build.

“As I came through, the corner of this house was on fire, it looked like at the electrical service or the gas main, and just escalated extremely quick from the wind, picked up and took over this place,” Croke said. He said the flames seemed to reach 15-20 feet at their height.

The fire is about a block south of the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center historical site. Dozens of firefighters were still on the scene as of 7 p.m. trying to get the fire under control. PG&E is also on the scene attempting to shut off the gas main that is feeding the fire.

No other details were immediately available.