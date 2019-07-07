



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old Rio Vista man has been booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield in connection with a two-plus-hour standoff with police Sunday afternoon at a Cordelia convenience store.

Police said Matthew Vickers was in a nearby fast-food restaurant just before noon Sunday when police were told a man there, later identified as Vickers, was “manipulating” what appeared to be two firearms. They later proved to be replica handguns.

Vickers left the restaurant before police arrived, and went to a nearby convenience store at the corner of Pittman Road and Central Way in Cordelia. Officers went to the store, where the clerk told them a man who had been acting suspiciously went into the bathroom.

Police made sure no one else was in the store, and then worked for more than two hours to convince the man to come out.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Vickers emerged peacefully and surrendered to Fairfield Police SWAT team members. There were no hostages, and no one was injured.

Vickers was arrested on suspicion of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer and booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield.

Police did not say what Vickers’ motive might have been.

