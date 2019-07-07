Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police and their specially trained MERGE Unit are in a standoff situation with a possibly armed subject who is barricaded inside a San Jose home, police said Sunday evening.
The standoff began around 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Stone Avenue. Officers received information about a possible dispute including a firearm inside the home, SJPD officer Gina Tepoorten said.
Police were unsuccessful in making contact with the people inside the home, which prompted the calling of the MERGE Unit, SJPD’s SWAT team, to the scene.
Police have blocked off Stone Avenue between Curtner Avenue at Perrymont Avenue as they attempt to contact the occupants inside the home.
No other details were immediately available.