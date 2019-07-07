SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    4:00 PMSecrets to Indoor Grilling!
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, San Jose News, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating after finding four males with gunshot wounds late Saturday night but, as of Sunday morning, had not identified a suspect.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area of Manda Drive at Hillsdale Avenue and found the four victims, each with at least one gunshot wound, a spokeswoman said.

The four were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The victims had driven to the location where they were found after being shot a few blocks away, police said.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation,” the spokeswoman said. “A suspect has not been identified or apprehended.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s