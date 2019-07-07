SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating after finding four males with gunshot wounds late Saturday night but, as of Sunday morning, had not identified a suspect.
Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area of Manda Drive at Hillsdale Avenue and found the four victims, each with at least one gunshot wound, a spokeswoman said.
The four were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The victims had driven to the location where they were found after being shot a few blocks away, police said.
“The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation,” the spokeswoman said. “A suspect has not been identified or apprehended.”
