NEWARK (CBS SF) — At least one dog died, at least one more was rescued, and an undetermined number of residents were displaced in a one-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon in the East Bay city of Newark.
The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Joaquin Murieta Avenue, according to Alameda County Fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.
There were a total of four apartments affected by the fire, two of which sustained major damage. One unit sustained moderate damage and another sustained minor damage.
Firefighters are still determining the number of residents displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.
Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.