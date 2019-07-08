OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors Monday traded Damian Jones and a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Omari Spellman, according to numerous reports.
Drafted with the 30th pick overall in the 2016 draft, Jones began the season as the Warriors starting center,averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in 24 total appearances.
The 7-0 footer out of Vanderbilt tore his left pectoral muscle in December and returned for only a brief playoff appearance. In the summer league, Jones performances have been lackluster.
Spellman was also a 30th pick in the draft. In his rookie season, the 6-9 Villanova star averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 46 games and showed he could knock down shots from the 3-point line.
In the summer league, Spellman was averaging 12 points and eight rebounds a game.