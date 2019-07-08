OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police Department staffed extra officers this past holiday weekend to aid in stopping the use of fireworks and other illegal activities.
In total, 77 citations were issued for fireworks violations, police said, and an estimated 200-plus pounds of fireworks were recovered.
An undisclosed number of people who celebrated with gunfire were arrested, and their firearms were confiscated, police said.
Preliminary numbers from police show that over the Fourth of July holiday, 12 people were arrested, 17 vehicles were towed and nine firearms and two pounds of cocaine were recovered.
According to Oakland police, the California Highway Patrol also requested assistance with dispersing nearly 200 people gathered near 42nd Avenue and Interstate Highway 880 for illegal fireworks and sideshow activities.
