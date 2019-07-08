By Hoodline
Craving bubble tea?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea spots around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Eightea
Topping the list is Eightea. Located at 91 Sixth St. (between Jessie and Mission streets) in SoMa, the Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated bubble tea destination in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp.
2. Belly Good Cafe & Crepes
Next up is Japantown’s Belly Good Cafe & Crepes, situated in the Kintetsu Mall at 1737 Post St., Suite 393. With 4.5 stars out of 1,273 reviews on Yelp, the creperie, ice cream and bubble tea spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Black Sugar
Black Sugar, located in Union Square at 320 O’Farrell St. (between Taylor and Mason streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tea room 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews.
4. Boba Guys
Boba Guys, which offers coffee, bubble tea, desserts and more in Union Square, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,848 Yelp reviews. Head over to 429 Stockton St. (between Bush and Sutter streets) to try it for yourself.
5. Urban Ritual
Finally, over in Hayes Valley, check out Urban Ritual, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 405 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bubble tea cafe at 488 Fell St. (between Octavia and Laguna streets).