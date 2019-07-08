Hoodline
Looking to try the top breweries around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Jupiter
Topping the list is Jupiter. Located at 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston Way) in Downtown Berkeley, the brewery and pizza spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the most popular brewery in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 3,068 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fieldwork Brewing Co.
Next up is Fieldwork Brewing Co., situated at 1160 Sixth St. (between Harrison Street). With 4.5 stars out of 524 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Takara Sake USA
Takara Sake USA, located at 708 Addison St. (between Fourth and Third streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews.
4. Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room is another much-loved brewery, with 4.5 stars out of 250 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2031 Fourth St. (between Addison Street) to see for yourself.
5. Trumer Pils Brauerei
Check out Trumer Pils Brauerei, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery at 1404 Fourth St. (between Camelia and Page streets).