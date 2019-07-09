OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Ghost Ship Fire defendant Derick Almena returned to the stand Tuesday morning, offering more testimony that pointed an accusing finger at the city Oakland for the fatal warehouse fire.

To start his first full day on the stand in the trial, Almena blamed city officials for not making sure the warehouse was safe.

The master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse said city officials including the Oakland Fire Department, the Oakland Police Department and child protective services visited and inspected the warehouse 50 times from July 10, 2014 to the night before the fatal fire on December 1, 2016.

He said 33 people from the city and state stepped inside the warehouse and never told him it was dangerous.

Almena claims he also tried getting his landlord to make the Ghost Ship a safer space. He said he asked for a sprinkler system, a side door and for the bars to be removed from the windows of the building.

Almena states his landlord refused and that there was only so much he could do himself.

Almena seemed more composed to start Tuesday morning’s court proceedings.

On Monday, he broke down on the stand saying that he was brokenhearted.

He said he believed the warehouse was safe when he signed the lease, but was tricked and misled by the landlord.

Last year in late August, the judge tossed Almena’s plea deal, saying he did not show true remorse.

Almena’s lawyer Tony Serra said that this is his client being genuine.

“And he is weeping! He is not a tough guy. He is not acting,” Serra said outside of the courtroom. “He is an artist and this has destroyed him, as well as everyone else.”

Almena will continue to testify Tuesday afternoon and is expected to stay on the stand all week.