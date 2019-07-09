SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A car burglary victim was mowed down when he tried to take pictures of two suspects breaking into cars in a San Francisco parking lot.
It happened Tuesday, around 4 p.m. on 34th Avenue, near the Legion of Honor.
According to police, the victim was taking pictures of 2 suspects breaking into vehicles. His car had also been burglarized.
“They were in a silver, BMW-type vehicle,” said SFPD police spokesperson Eric Mahoney.
The suspects struck the victim with their car and fled.
Police said the victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital. No word yet on his condition.
The suspects were still at-large.
Mahoney described them as two men in hoodies. Anyone with information should contact the San Francisco Police Department.