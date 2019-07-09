Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Antioch have contained a grass fire that broke out on a hillside near Highway 4 Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a small grass fire on a hillside behind the Hillcrest Crossroads Shopping Center near Highway 4 in Antioch after 1 p.m.
Fire officials said the small fire was contained quickly, but crews started a controlled burn to keep from having to return to the area later if it reignited.
Antioch fire crews remain on the scene.