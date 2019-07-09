Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A Good Samaritan was run over when he tried to take pictures of two suspects breaking into cars in San Francisco.
It happened Tuesday, around 4 p.m. on 34th Avenue, in the Richmond District.
According to police, the victim was taking pictures of 2 suspects breaking into vehicles.
“They were in a silver, BMW-type vehicle,” said SFPD police spokesperson Eric Mahoney.
The suspects struck the victim with their car and fled.
Police said the victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital. No word yet on his condition.
The suspects were still at-large. Anyone with information should contact the San Francisco Police Department.