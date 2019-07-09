



SAN JOSE (CBS / AP) — Jay-Z is heading into the legal marijuana industry as a chief brand strategist in partnership with a Bay Area-based cannabis product company.

The rapper said in a statement Tuesday that he entered a multiyear deal with San Jose-based Caliva. His role will consist of driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand.

Jay-Z says he also wants to increase the economic participation of people returning from incarceration through job training and workforce development.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the rapper said in a statement. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the pest partner for this endeavor.”

Caliva operates a farm and two stores in Northern California and has 600 employees. It also distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

Earlier this year, NFL legend Joe Montana’s venture capital firm took part in a $75 million investment in Caliva. Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is among the company’s board of directors.

